Asake releases tracklist for his debut album, ‘Mr Money With The Vibe’

The tracklist for Asake’s upcoming first album, “Mr Money With the Vibe,” has been released.

He made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

The 12-track album includes the following tracks; ‘DULL’, ‘TERMINATOR’, ‘ORGANISE’, ‘PEACE BE UNTO YOU’. ‘DUPE’, ‘MUSE’, ‘JOHA’, ‘NZAZA’, ‘OTOTO’, ‘REASON’ FT. RUSS, ‘SUNMOMI’, and ‘SUNGBA’ REMIX FT. BURNABOY.

The album features appearances by American rapper Russ and Nigerian Grammy-winning megastar Burna Boy.

Asake, whose EP “Ololade Asake” launched him into worldwide popularity, has so far been the Afrobeats genre’s defining performer of 2022.

He has now followed up the release of his EP with ground-breaking singles like “Pallazo” with DJ Spinall, “Peace Be Unto You,” and “Terminator.”

In what has been an unparalleled breakthrough year in the history of Afrobeats, his debut album is expected to further catapult him into popularity.