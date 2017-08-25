Those who love Buhari should tell him to resign – Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has urged elder statesmen in the country to ask President Muhammadu Buhari to resign and attend to his health.

Fani-Kayode said this in an interview with Punch on Thursday.

He said, “The strong and fearless Buhari Nigerians used to know would never be the same again.”

He said there was no way the Buhari Nigerians used to know will be chased away from his office by rats.

The former minister said, “I did say the President was not going back and I maintain that position. I have no apology for saying so because the Buhari we are seeing today is not the Buhari that we knew and saw before.

“The Buhari that we saw before was a man of courage, strength, hero of Chad and a man that we all respected and revered. He led our troops to Chad in 1979/1980 and gained a lot of ground.

“The Buhari that we knew before was a man that vied for the Presidency on three separate occasions, kept coming back and succeeded on the fourth attempt. He was a man of courage and strength; but the Buhari that came back is not the same man.

“Having been away for a 104 days; instead of standing his ground and taking care of his health, he scampered back the following morning because he couldn’t take the criticisms and the embarrassment before the international community. That is the new Buhari, not the old Buhari.”

He called on those who truly loved the President to tell him the truth by asking him to resign.