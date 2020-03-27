Luxury vehicles; that’s where Nigeria’s senate priorities lie during #COVID19

Luxury vehicles

In case you were wondering what stringent measures the Nigerian House of Representatives have initiated in light of the global pandemic that has begun to spread in Nigeria, look no further. They have taken it upon themselves, to go ahead with their plan to purchase 400 luxury vehicles for themselves as ‘official’ cars. Reports from the Punch NG confirm that the senators, in spite of a national lockdown that barred international flights from entering or leaving the country have somehow managed to receive and begin to disburse the first batch of 2020 Toyota Camrys.

It would be good to recall at this point, that when it was first announced that the House of Representatives were considering purchasing these luxury vehicles, there was significant pushback from Nigerians online and offline, who considered the idea wasteful, considering these same politicians received official vehicles in 2016, 2018 and 2019. The House of Representatives pretended to postpone the matter till a further date, then went ahead to sign off on purchasing the vehicles anyway in a closed door executive session on the 5th of February 2020. A month plus later, yet here we are in the middle of pandemic with no money to address the pandemic or offer palliative measures to the poor who will be affected by it. We are in the middle of a global epidemic, our healthcare is in shambles and state governments are enforcing lockdowns. Where exactly do our house of representatives intend to drive these cars to if their states are under state sanctioned quarantine.

What makes this even worse is that not only will legislators be given these luxury vehicles, they will also be given to special assistants and advisors of the legislators. Why are we so wasteful in this country? Why are our leaders so given to avarice?

We hope this finally puts to rest the naive assumption that Nigerian politicians will somehow suddenly change because the country is facing a health crisis that could have been mitigated if the government invested in healthcare and basic amenities as much as they stole and embezzled. The pandemic has already significantly affected the political class, with a governor, many senators and the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, already infected with the virus and struggling to overcome it. If this is not enough for the House of Representatives to ask for a refund and divert that money towards more useful causes, there is nothing else that will make them change.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Editor March 26, 2020

Excellent images shot with the TECNO CAMON 12 featured on National Geographic, leading photography magazine

Whether you know photography or not, you must have heard of National Geographic. It’s a leading photography magazine in the ...

Editor March 25, 2020

Abba Kyari has the coronavirus yet Nigerian politicians refuse to hear word

How did we manage to vote so many incompetent callous people into places of political power. Across the three arms ...

Edwin Okolo March 24, 2020

Should Nigerian oil marketers be punished for hoarding fuel in Corona times?

Last week, the federal government announced, in line with crashing oil prices, that it was lowering the financial peg for ...

Editor March 23, 2020

Former VP Atiku Abubakar’s son has the Coronavirus, people this is not a drill

Last night, the last person anyone would have expected to be personally affected by the spread of the Coronavirus gave ...

Bernard Dayo March 22, 2020

Coronavirus won’t stop COZA from holding Sunday service, and maybe it’s time to push the panic button?

As the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control confirms 10 new cases of COVID-19, Nigerians are slowly coming to grips with ...

Edwin Okolo March 19, 2020

Yahoo boys are evolving: Love scams are out, fake news is in

From Naira Marley to President Buhari, everyone has been talking about online fraud and how intertwined with Nigeria’s public image ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail