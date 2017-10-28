Manchester United break Tottenham’s defence to earn 3 points

A late goal (81st minute) by the substitute, Anthony Martial who came on for Marcus Rashford gave Manchester United three points at Old Trafford.

The goalscorer came in the 70th minute and helped Jose Mourinho’s side edge close to city rivals, Manchester City, who would be visiting West Bromwich Albion.

We would return to give you the highlights of the other matches.

  • Darlinton Chime says:
    October 28, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    MAN.UTD WON BECAUSE LACKLUSTRE JUAN MATA WAS NOT FEATURED HENCE UTD WOULD HAVE LOST. I WISH JUAN MATA HAS PLAYED HIS LAST MATCH FOR UTD..JUAN MATA IS REASON WHY UTD HAVE STRUGGLING FOR THE PAST SEASON

