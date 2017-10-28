Manchester United break Tottenham’s defence to earn 3 points

A late goal (81st minute) by the substitute, Anthony Martial who came on for Marcus Rashford gave Manchester United three points at Old Trafford.
Scored again! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/5MCuPy3zrr
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 28, 2017
The goalscorer came in the 70th minute and helped Jose Mourinho’s side edge close to city rivals, Manchester City, who would be visiting West Bromwich Albion.
81 – Goal to Man Utd. Martial gets in behind and beats Hugo from close range.
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 28, 2017
We would return to give you the highlights of the other matches.
Follow @ynaija on Twitter
1 Comment
MAN.UTD WON BECAUSE LACKLUSTRE JUAN MATA WAS NOT FEATURED HENCE UTD WOULD HAVE LOST. I WISH JUAN MATA HAS PLAYED HIS LAST MATCH FOR UTD..JUAN MATA IS REASON WHY UTD HAVE STRUGGLING FOR THE PAST SEASON