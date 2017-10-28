Manchester United break Tottenham’s defence to earn 3 points

A late goal (81st minute) by the substitute, Anthony Martial who came on for Marcus Rashford gave Manchester United three points at Old Trafford.

The goalscorer came in the 70th minute and helped Jose Mourinho’s side edge close to city rivals, Manchester City, who would be visiting West Bromwich Albion.

81 – Goal to Man Utd. Martial gets in behind and beats Hugo from close range. 🔴 #MUFC 1-0 #THFC ⚪️ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 28, 2017

