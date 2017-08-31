“Many Nigerian women are the cause of domestic violence” – Commissioner

The Lagos State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Lola Akande Thursday, said the actions of many women cause domestic violence in Nigeria.

Akande, represented by the Director, Women Development Department, WAPA, Mrs Olushola Falana stated this at a programme on Management of Domestic Violence, organised by the ministry in Lagos.

Akande said the programme was organised due to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s commitment to exploring all avenues to end the menace of domestic violence.

According to her, negligence, sophistication, misguided utterances, infidelity, use of abusive words and gullibility on the part of the women, are factors that drive domestic violence.

“It is no longer news that many women have lost their lives through domestic violence.

“The more we try to put the blame on the men folk, the more we will continue to turn blind eyes to the fact that many women are the cause of the domestic violence we see today.

“This is because we fail to understand some important aspects of how most men are wired.

“Some women also cause violence by using abusive words and misguided utterances that can provoke the men.

“But let me also state that a man who beats a woman is a beast, and does not deserve to live with humans.

“No matter how provoked you may be as a man, please, never raise your hand to beat your wife, ” she said.

The commissioner advised men and women to be understanding, tolerant and communicate more, to prevent violence in marriages.