Mavin Record Delves into Filmmaking with “Chapter EX”

Internationally recognised music record label founded by Don Jazzy, Mavin Record, has announced the production of its debut short film, “Chapter EX”.

Directed by Daniel David and starring Tomi Ojo, Deji Osikoya, and Amarachi Audu, the 11-minute short film was released on YouTube on November 13.

“Chapter EX” tells the story of Eve, who believes she has found her soulmate in Chijioke. However, their romantic evening turns unexpectedly when confronted by Chijioke’s vengeful ex.

Watch the short film here.

