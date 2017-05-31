Melania Trump questions Kathy Griffin’s mental health over gory Trump photo

Melania Trump has come to her husband’s defence over the gory photo released by comic, Kathy Griffin yesterday. Fox News reports that the First Lady has responded to the incident with a statement that questions the mental health of a person who would do such a thing.

“As a mother, a wife and a human being, that photo is very disturbing. When you consider some of the atrocities happening in the world today, a photo opportunity like this is simply wrong and makes you wonder about the mental health of the person who did it.”

Kathy Griffin, yesterday released a photo and its behind-the-scenes video from a shoot she had with photographer, Tyler Shields yesterday. The picture showed a stern-looking Kathy holding up a bloodied Donald Trump mock head already severed from it’s body. She held it up by the hair.

Kathy has since apologised in a video released via Twitter this morning. In it, she admits to having crossed the line and gone too far. The Trumps, nevertheless, are still really disappointed and angry about the development.

Domnald Trump Junior was the first to express his displeasure when he posted a tweet dissmising her apology as “phony”.

President Trump soon followed with his own tweet, saying Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of her self and that his family, especially Barron are having “a hard time” dealing with what he considers “sick”.

Melania’s response coming in after these is further proof that the photo may truly have been disturbing for the Trump household.