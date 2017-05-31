[The Legislative Blog]: 5 things to know about the House of Reps member who was kidnapped

Anything to help find him, right?

Well, here’s not really the place to look because this is all we know about the kidnapped honourable.

First off, the media reports his name as Hon. Garba Durbunde but the National Assembly website records him as Garba Umar. We assume Umar is his middle name but whoever runs that website cares for nothing about accuracy.

Secondly, nothing has ever been heard of him before now. Even Google is short of answers.

Thirdly, the reps held plenary today without a mention of the man or his kidnap. Is this how you people used to do?

Then, Speaker of the House, Hon. Yakubu Dogara has not said a word too. Or maybe he’s not even aware. Or maybe there’s so many of them (360), he can’t possibly keep an eye on everyone.

Finally something! Hon Durbunde was the Commissioner for Rural Development in the immediate past administration in Kano.

We hope this helps.