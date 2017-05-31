There is no cause for alarm – Lai Mohammed speaks on Buhari’s health

The Federal Government on Wednesday assured that President Muhammadu Buhari is being treated by competent hands in London.

The President had traveled to the United Kingdom on the 7th of May to follow-up medical consultation with his doctors.

Speaking with state house correspondents at the end of the FEC meeting chaired by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, assured Nigerians that Buhari is well, The Nation reports.

“The president is in very competent hands and there is no cause for alarm,” he said.