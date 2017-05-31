Police arrest suspects of Epe kidnap

The Police have arrested three suspects involved in the kidnapping of six pupils from the Igbonla Model College, Epe, Lagos.

It was reported that gunmen abducted six pupils from the school on May 25. and subsequently demanded N1 billion ransom from their parents.

Two of the parents were asked to pay N400 million each, while another two were told to raise N100m per child.

However, Daily Post reports that the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idri,s deployed Special Intelligence Response Team IRT to ensure the rescue of the school children.

The team, led by ACP Abba Kyari on Tuesday evening arrested three members of the gang squad in Benin, the Edo State capital.

Kyari , in a statement, said, “the suspects confessed to have participated in various kidnappings of prominent personalities in Lagos and Ogun States including the Oniba of Iba, Turkish School children, Isheri landlords and the recent abduction of Epe School Children.

“The suspects claimed they came to Benin to see their injured colleague and relax for a while before going back to the creek.”He added that serious efforts were in progress to arrest the remaining gang members and rescue the school children.

