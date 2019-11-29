Mitsubishi Motors congratulates winners of The Future Awards Africa 2019, Africa’s biggest youth awards

The Future Awards Africa held last Sunday in spectacular fashion with major support from Massilia Motors sole distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Nigeria. At the event, the heritage automobile company showcased its Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and the Eclipse Cross, and also gave guests and nominees the opportunity to experience the exquisite interior of both vehicles.

According to Funmi Abiola, Head of Marketing of Massilia Motors, the sole distributors of Mitsubishi Motors in Nigeria: “We all at Massilia Motors appreciate being a part of this initiative to inspire more youth to drive their ambition towards making positive impact to improve their communities, society, economy, and country using their skills and talent.

“We celebrate all the winners of the awards and charge them to drive their ambition further to inspire more young Nigerians.,” she concluded.

Prior to the main event, Mitsubishi Motors Nigeria played a key role hosting the #TFAA2019 pre-event reception where nominees were hosted to cocktail networking and later handed certificates of nomination. The Future Awards Africa is an annual event that celebrates the extraordinary achievements of young enterprising Nigerians in the year under review. It recognizes and honours young people who have taken the initiative to become solution providers in their immediate environment.

Mitsubishi Motors Nigeria extends its good wishes to all the #TFAA2019 winners including Timini Egbuson, Damini ‘Burna Boy’Ogulu, Uka Eje, Hamzat Lawal, Ken Nwadiogbu, Isaac Success Omoyele, Dare Olaitan, Otosirieze Obi-Young, Samuel Ajiboye, Bukky Akomolafe, Simi ‘Drey’ Adejumo,Adetola Onayemi, Israel Adesanya, Olaseni Cole, Zang Luka Bot, Tuboboreni Sandrah, Olawale Ayilara, Shola Lawal, and Tolani Alli.