Mitsubishi Motors Nigeria partners The Future Awards Africa, hosts 2019 nominees

Mitsubishi Motors Nigeria, a heritage car brand that has pioneered innovative technologies, partnered with The Future Awards Africa, as it hosted nominees of the 2019 edition of the awards to a reception yesterday at its Victoria Island, Lagos showroom.

The partnership builds on Mitsubishi Motors Nigeria’s vision on youth investment and its ‘Drive Your Ambition’ tagline which is focused on empowering young Nigerians.

The Managing Director, CFAO Nigeria Plc., Thomas Pelletier gave the opening speech, while the Chairman, CFAO Nigeria Plc., Gbenga Oyebode MFR, presented certificates to the 2019 nominees.

Speaking at the event, Funmi Abiola, Head of Marketing, Massilia Motors Limited, the sole distributors of Mitsubishi Motors in Nigeria said, “Nigerian youths have consistently proven themselves to be enterprising, innovative, creative and resilient, and they truly deserve to be celebrated through a sustainable and important platform like The Future Awards Africa. Our continent is at a critical point, and our work in supporting the youths will determine how excellent Africa will perform independently in the global market.”

Massilia Motors, which is a joint venture of CFAO and Chanrai Group, is focused on delivering a range of exquisite cars to the Nigerian market like Mitsubishi ASX, Eclipse Cross, Outlander, Pajero, Pajero Sport and the L200 pick-up.

“Mitsubishi Motors Nigeria has consistently been recognized as one of the world’s renowned, forward-looking automobile brands, and we are so excited about this partnership. It is a perfect mix, because we understand the brand’s effort to inspire Africa’s youth and boost creativity and enterprise, which also aligns with our vision,” said Bukonla Adebakin, Chief Operating Officer of The Future Project.

The Future Awards Africa celebrates young enterprising Africans who have done exceptional work in their respective fields throughout the year. The reception is a pre-event of the award show where nominees are presented with certificates of nomination, and an opportunity to network with their peers across several industries.

The awards event is scheduled to hold on 24 November 2019 at the Balmoral Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.