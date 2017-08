President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Nigeria from London where he received medical treatment.

Buhari had left the shores of Nigeria on May 7 and has been abroad for 103 days.

He landed at the Presidential wing of the Abuja Airport at 4:36 pm.

Watch the moment he arrived;

PMB arrives A post shared by Bayo Omoboriowo (@bayoomoboriowo) on Aug 19, 2017 at 8:40am PDT

President arrives A post shared by Bayo Omoboriowo (@bayoomoboriowo) on Aug 19, 2017 at 8:43am PDT

A post shared by Bayo Omoboriowo (@bayoomoboriowo) on Aug 19, 2017 at 8:52am PDT