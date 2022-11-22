‘More Love, Less Ego,’ by Wizkid, makes Billboard 200 debut

The fifth studio album by Wizkid, titled “More Love, Less Ego,” has debuted on the Billboard 200 chart.

‘More Love, Less Ego’ debuted at number 59 on the Billboard 200, according to chart news portal Chart Data.

The Billboard Hot 200 is a list of the best-selling albums in the United States, and Wizkid’s debut album sold 13,000 copies in its first week.

‘More Love, Less Ego’ is the second highest ranking Afrobeats album in history, trailing only Burna Boy’s sixth album ‘Love, Damini,’ which debuted at number 14 after selling 25,000 copies in its first week and became the highest charting Nigerian album.

‘More Love, Less Ego’ joins Fireboy’s ‘Playboy’ and Asake’s ‘Mr. Money With the Vibe’ records as the first Nigerian albums to chart on the Billboard 200 in 2022. After selling 9,000 copies in its first week, ‘Playboy’ debuted at number 129. After selling 13,000 copies in its first week, ‘Mr. Money With the Vibes’ debuted at number 66.

