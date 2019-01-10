N-Power unveils reward package for volunteers, pegs star prize at N1m

The Federal Government has introduced a social media competition tagged ‘N-Power Impact Series Competition‘ for beneficiaries to share stories on the impact of the N-Power programme on them as individuals and on their respective communities.

Packaged also as a reward for outstanding N-Power volunteers to invest in a business project, interested beneficiaries are welcomed to participate in the competition by posting a 1 minute impact story video on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Vimeo and YouTube with accompanying caption, which will be followed thereafter with an assessment by an independent body, to select three (3) beneficiaries with the most Likes, Retweets, and Shares from each state in the federation.

The Winner, First Runner Up and Second Runner Up from each state will receive attractive cash prizes to help the outstanding beneficiaries invest in beneficiaries.

Structure of the Video:

Beneficiaries must adhere to the following instruction:

– The content of the 1 minute video and the accompanying caption must follow the laid down rules

a. Start with the participants’s full name,

b. Local Government Area,

c. State of Residence,

d. Place of Primary Assignment and the N-Power category where the beneficiary is serving.

e. Contestants must use the hashtags #ThisIsNPower and #MyImpactThroughNPower while sharing their impact story.

For clarity, 1 beneficiary each from the 36 states and the FCT will win One Million Naira as first prizes while 1st and 2nd runner up in each state will win 250,000 and 100,000 Naira respectively.

Akinwunmi Oluwole Sunday is a 2016 N-Power Teach beneficiary. He used his stipends to set up a poultry farm, where he has employed 3 people from within his community.

