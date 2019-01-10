Article

N-Power unveils reward package for volunteers, pegs star prize at N1m

The Federal Government has introduced a social media competition tagged ‘N-Power Impact Series Competition‘ for beneficiaries to share stories on the impact of the N-Power programme on them as individuals and on their respective communities.

Packaged also as a reward for outstanding N-Power volunteers to invest in a business project, interested beneficiaries are welcomed to participate in the competition by posting a 1 minute impact story video on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Vimeo and YouTube with accompanying caption, which will be followed thereafter with an assessment by an independent body, to select three (3) beneficiaries with the most Likes, Retweets, and Shares from each state in the federation.

The Winner, First Runner Up and Second Runner Up from each state will receive attractive cash prizes to help the outstanding beneficiaries invest in beneficiaries.

Structure of the Video:

Beneficiaries must adhere to the following instruction:
–        The content of the 1 minute video and the accompanying caption must follow the laid down rules
a.      Start with the participants’s full name,
b.     Local Government Area,
c.      State of Residence,
d.     Place of Primary Assignment and the N-Power category where the beneficiary is serving.
e.      Contestants must use the hashtags #ThisIsNPower and #MyImpactThroughNPower while sharing their impact story.

For clarity, 1 beneficiary each from the 36 states and the FCT will win One Million Naira as first prizes while 1st and 2nd runner up in each state will win 250,000 and 100,000 Naira respectively.

Akinwunmi Oluwole Sunday is a 2016 N-Power Teach beneficiary. He used his stipends to set up a poultry farm, where he has employed 3 people from within his community.

#ThisIsNPower

Kindly follow us on @ThisIsNPower and @npower_ng

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Sponsor January 10, 2019

2baba, Falz, Mr Real, DJ Jimmy Jatt wow crowd at Jos Chillin’ Mega Fiesta #PowerOf1

The fun city of Jos was thrown into huge fun party when the Jos Chillin’ Mega Fiesta train came calling ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 9, 2019

The Event Xperience Africa maiden edition is set to hold this January and we can’t wait

The inaugural edition of The Event Xperience Africa (TEXA) is set to hold from 15 – 17 January, 2019 in ...

Sponsor January 9, 2019

Red Card Movement (RCM) issues red card to bad governance and irresponsble leaders as she celebrates first anniversary

Suffering from poor Leadership quality & bad governance through cross-carpeting between APC & PDP over the years as well as ...

Sponsor January 8, 2019

Access Bank/Diamond Bank Merger: Customers now have access to the largest ATM network in Nigeria

Have you ever had to withdraw less than initially planned because of ATM charges on withdrawals from other banks? How ...

Sponsor January 7, 2019

Samson Siasia, Joseph Yobo, others to play at the TAP iNitiative #PVCFootball Awareness Match

Super Eagles 1994 and 2013 AFCON winners will be playing a PVC novelty match at the Legacy stadium, inside National ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 7, 2019

Infinix & Davido Live in Concert

Davido Live in concert was turnt to the max and the cheers from the Infinix intelligent X-Family sent Eko Atlantic ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail