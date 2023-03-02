Naira Redesign was to boost the economy, not to cause hardship – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has apologized to Nigerians for the re-design of the naira, stating that the move was not intended to bring hardship.

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele revealed the proposal to redesign the N200, N500, and N1,000 notes in October 2022.

The Central Bank imposed a deadline of February 10 for the use of outdated naira notes, resulting in a cash shortage.

In a video clip shared on Twitter on Thursday by Uba Sani, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for governor in Kaduna, Buhari stated that the strategy was intended to stimulate the economy.

His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari’s message to the good people of Kaduna State on his endorsement of my candidacy as we approach yet another crucial election which is the Kaduna gubernatorial elections come March 11th, 2023. Thank you, President @MBuhari 🙏🏽



1/2 pic.twitter.com/kHX7SAWj7T — Senator Uba Sani (@ubasanius) March 1, 2023

“I apologise to you for the hardship caused by the change of the naira. It was done to boost the economy of the country, not to cause hardship to anybody,” the president said.

Buhari begged Kaduna residents to vote for Sani, senator representing Kaduna central, as the governor of the state.

“First of all, I want to once again thank you for the confidence you have in me by electing me president on the platform of our party, the APC,” Buhari said.

“I want to use this opportunity to inform you that Uba Sani is our candidate for the governorship election in Kaduna state. I am begging you to vote for him and all APC candidates for the house of assembly to help him work.

“Uba is a leading member of this journey. We worked together in the senate and he demonstrated capacity and competence. He will perform better than expected.

“Kaduna is home to me. Therefore, I urge you to vote for Uba Sani and all our APC candidates for the state assembly.”