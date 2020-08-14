The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has fined Lagos-based radio station, Nigeria Info, N5 million over a comment made by a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr Obadiah Mailaifa concerning the insecurity in Nigeria and the insurgent group; Boko Haram.

According to the commission, the fine was issued because the station provided its platform to be used to promote inciting views that can drive crime and public disorder. “In line with the amendment of the 6th edition of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, Nigeria Info 99.3FM Lagos, has been fined the sum of N5,000,000.00 (Five Million Naira), only,” NBC management said in a statement.

Mailaifa, during an interview on Nigeria Info’s programme, Morning CrossFire, on Monday, claimed to be part of intelligence networks that have met with some of the bandits and some of the Boko Haram commanders who have repented; asserting that one of the governors in Northern Nigeria is the commander of the terrorist group, Boko Haram.

Lagos demands new 5% tax for all “audio and visual contents;” entertainers protest

The Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board (LSFVCB) has issued a 30-day notice on content producers in Nigeria to duly register their contents with the body and to pay a new five per cent tax all audio and visual contents.

According to a report published by the News Agency of Nigeria, this development was revealed by the board Executive Secretary, Bamidele Balogun, during the unveiling of the platform by the Performing Musicians Employers Association (PMAN) and Lafrique Promedia, geared to track and generate revenue for artists.

“The board will advise practitioners involved in production, sale, distribution of audio and visual products to register their products through the board’s authorised agent within 30 days. Practitioners and stakeholders are also informed that henceforth, all audio and visual contents produced and sold within Lagos State shall attract the payment of five per cent levy on each item,” the report read.

A report by PUNCH, indicate that the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN); the umbrella body of musicians in Nigeria, has rejected the new content tax introduced by the LSFVCB.

Buhari commissions 17-storey NCDMB headquarters online

President Muhammadu Buhari led a virtual inauguration of the new headquarters building of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) located in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The inauguration held on Thursday, in Abuja, where Buhari pledged to spend more on infrastructure across the country, focusing on finishing projects delivered by local contractors and technology that create jobs for thousands of Nigerians.

Speaking from the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, the President said the 17-storey building, known as the Nigerian Content Tower, which boasts of a 10MW Power Plant and 1000-seater Conference Center, reflects his administration’s drive to build infrastructure, to attract investments, create jobs and eradicate poverty.

Burna Boy releases widely anticipated album “Twice as Tall”

Afro fusion musician, Damini Ogulu, known as Burna Boy, has finally released his widely anticipated album, ‘Twice As Tall,’ on Friday, the 14th of August.

The entertainer had earlier released hits like ‘Wonderful,’ and ‘Odogwu’ but failed to meet the July schedule for the album release; prompting him to fix a new date. The songs on the album talk about Burna Boy’s accomplishments, vulnerabilities, ambition and perseverance against all odds.

‘Twice As Tall,’ a 15-track album is Burna Boy’s fifth album; executive-produced by US media mogul, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, and Burna Boy’s mother, Bosede Ogulu. The album features artists like Senegalese musician, Youssou N’Dour, O.G. trio Naughty By Nature, Kenyan afro-pop band Sauti Sol, Coldplay’s Chris Martin and U.K. rapper, Stormzy. It also includes production from Timbaland and Mike Dean.

NCDC confirms 373 new COVID-19 cases

373 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-69

Osun-41

Kaduna-40

Oyo-40

FCT-35

Plateau-22

Rivers-19

Kano-17

Ondo-17

Ogun-15

Abia-14

Gombe-12

Imo-9

Enugu-7

Kwara-6

Delta-5

Niger-2

Borno-1

Bauchi-1

Nasarawa-1 48,116 confirmed

34,309 discharged

966 deaths