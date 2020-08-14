YNaijaBBNCoverage: Housemates lose their wager, Lucy thinks Ozo is using Nengi

The fourth week’s weekly wager for the Lockdown housemates in the Big Brother Naija House ended up yielding yet another heartbreaking result.

After the Thursday night presentation, the housemates were met with a verdict they probably have become accustomed to. They were told that they failed. Big Brother also announced that the BB Naira left in their wallet was N700.

What went wrong?

Having had one of the least dramatic weeks in the house so far, coupled with a lot of dedication to the assigned weekly task, you would think that the housemates were set for another win. Well, if this was your thought process, you would be wrong. You must take into consideration that the least dramatic doesn’t necessarily translate to no drama at all, and dedication in this context could be corrupted by creative differences.

Also dedication to the barest minimum is usually a recipe for mediocrity. This was Big Brother’s point, when delivering the final verdict. He stated that the housemates opted for the easy option instead of going the full nine yards, and it cost them the task.

And finally, we must pay attention to the fact that not everyone in the house put in the same energy to delivering the presentation, and the level of devotion to the task vastly varied. For starters, Praise, Erica, Ozo, Dorothy, Kaisha and Neo, were the only ones who participated in the drama presentation. And although Laycon gave a freestyle on the theme of the presentation, everyone else’s contribution consisted of giving a very brief one sentence dialogue followed by yelling ‘no means no.’

It’s hard to imagine that such minimal effort on majority of the housemates part would be enough to impress Big Brother.

Dairy room talks

Most of the day leading up to the task presentation was dominated by the dairy room sessions. While speaking to Biggie, some of the housemates had some interesting things to say.

Kiddwaya

Kiddwaya spoke about how his boo Erica was doing a great job as head of house. He pointed out that she was putting in extra effort to assert her authority, seeing as she is a lady, and a super nice one at that, and that he is there to serve her. He later gave a shout out to Dj Cuppy, who in his words is his favorite girl.

Trickytee

Trickytee alluded to Kiddwaya’s point, reiterating that Kiddwaya and Erica were combining to deliver excellent leadership. His problem with Erica, however, is the fact that she does not understand people, and he pointed out that she needs to work on that. He gave a shout out to his girlfriend and his mother.

Laycon

While speaking to Bigge, Laycon brought up the recurring issue of his infatuation with Erica.He told Biggie that he may not be over Erica just yet, and although he had chosen to give her some space for his own sanity, he is beginning to question that decision.

Vee

While everyone else was feeling confident about the wager task, Vee felt uncertain that the housemates would win. Her concern was that the housemates didn’t have a clear understanding of the task, and their prepared presentation did not align with what was required of them. She gave a shout out to her mom and elder cousin.

Lucy

Lucy had more takes on the Ozo and Nengi relationship. When asked if she had anything else to say, she told Big Brother that she is beginning to rethink the Ozo and Nengi situationship. She stated that, prior to what she had thought, maybe it is Ozo that is using Nengi, instead of the other way round.

Erica and Kiddwaya

Since getting together, Erica and Kiddwaya, dubbed by fans online as Kiddrica, have done nothing but serve us mouth watering couple goals. One way they have done this is via the conversations they have which quite frankly are just down right cute.

As they spent time in the Head of House lounge, which both the head of house and their deputy have exclusive rights to, they both conversed on a number of topics, some of which were just banter, cute banter, but nonetheless, banter.

Just to recap a few, Kiddwaya told Erica how he plans to shower her with premium romance. He spoke about going on dinner dates, sending flowers, sweet talks, hand holding, and all.

However Erica explained that she is to be earned. “You have to earn me, you have to work hard for me like a proper gentleman” she stated.

Somewhere in their conversation, they began talking about Wathoni. Erica joked about how Wathoni moved from Prince because Prince like Tolanibaj, to Eric, who left, and now Brighto.

Vee and Neo

This is another couple that has caught the attention of the audience. Yesterday, Neo decided to pry into Vee’s past relationships. He asked her if she liked anyone before coming into the house. To his surprise she said yes, and she told him that said person is a celebrity. Although she refused to give specifics.

They also spoke about sex. Neo asked her what the wildest thing she has done was, but she again refused to disclose, promising him that she would tell him later that night. She did however speak about her worst sex experience, which she said lasted 3 seconds, and also said that she doesn’t think one round of sex should last for more than 20 minutes.