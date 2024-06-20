Netflix Drops New Images of Bolanle Austen-Peters’ New Film ‘House of Ga’a’ To Be Released on July 26

House of Ga'a

Bolanle Austen-Peters and Netflix are taking the Nigerian film industry to the next level with the production of the new and upcoming film, ‘House of Ga’a,’ which is said to be an adaptation of the story of the revered historical figure Bashorun Ga’a.

The film, ‘House of Ga’a’ will paint a distinct picture of the life of the historical figure, as it will remind Nigerians of the influential leader in the 18th century Oyo Empire who is believed to have been more fearsome and influential than the king who sat the throne during his time.

Bashorun Ga’a was a powerful kingmaker who used his supernatural powers to get whatever he wanted in the kingdom. The actions of his own family unfortunately ended his reign.

Directed by Bolanle Austen-Peters, the ‘House of Ga’a’ stars Toyin Abraham, Femi Branch, Funke Akindele, Sola Esan, Mike Afolarin, and more. The film is set to be released on July 26 on the streaming platform Netflix.

