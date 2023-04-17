Netizens react to Kunle Remi’s exclusion from AMVCA 2023 Nominees List despite outstanding performance in ‘Aníkúlápó’

Lights, camera, action! The African Magic Viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) nominees have been announced, and the internet is buzzing with excitement. But one name missing from the list of “Best Actor” has left fans in a frenzy. Who is this rising star that has taken the industry by storm? None other than Kunle Remi, the talented thespian whose performance in “Anikulapo” stole the hearts of many.

The AMVCA is a prestigious award ceremony that recognizes the best in African film and television. This year’s nominees were announced by the captivating duo of Bisola Aiyeola and Adjetey Anang, alongside Jasmine Olarotimi and Nifemi Lawal, two young actors who have made a name for themselves in the much-loved Africa Magic original series.

Anikulapo received a whopping 16 nominations and many fans took to Twitter to express their disbelief that Kunle didn’t make the cut for the Best Actor in a Drama Award despite his outstanding performance as ‘Saro’ in the Netflix movie

The competition this year is fierce, with Brotherhood and Shanty Town both receiving 11 nominations each. But the category to watch is “Best Overall Movie,” with King of Thieves (Agesinkole) by Femi Adebayo, Battle on Buka Street by Funke Akindele, Brotherhood by Jade Osiberu, Anikulapo by Kunle Afolayan, Ile Owo by Kayode Kasum, Tembele by Mugisha Morris, and Four Four Forty-Four by Winifred Mena-Ajakpovi all vying for the top prize.

Read also: AMVCA 2023 full list of nominees revealed, with Brotherhood and Anikulapo nominated for Best Movie

Here are some reactions from Twitter.

