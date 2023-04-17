Netizens react to Kunle Remi’s exclusion from AMVCA 2023 Nominees List despite outstanding performance in ‘Aníkúlápó’

Lights, camera, action! The African Magic Viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) nominees have been announced, and the internet is buzzing with excitement. But one name missing from the list of “Best Actor” has left fans in a frenzy. Who is this rising star that has taken the industry by storm? None other than Kunle Remi, the talented thespian whose performance in “Anikulapo” stole the hearts of many.

The AMVCA is a prestigious award ceremony that recognizes the best in African film and television. This year’s nominees were announced by the captivating duo of Bisola Aiyeola and Adjetey Anang, alongside Jasmine Olarotimi and Nifemi Lawal, two young actors who have made a name for themselves in the much-loved Africa Magic original series.

Anikulapo received a whopping 16 nominations and many fans took to Twitter to express their disbelief that Kunle didn’t make the cut for the Best Actor in a Drama Award despite his outstanding performance as ‘Saro’ in the Netflix movie

The competition this year is fierce, with Brotherhood and Shanty Town both receiving 11 nominations each. But the category to watch is “Best Overall Movie,” with King of Thieves (Agesinkole) by Femi Adebayo, Battle on Buka Street by Funke Akindele, Brotherhood by Jade Osiberu, Anikulapo by Kunle Afolayan, Ile Owo by Kayode Kasum, Tembele by Mugisha Morris, and Four Four Forty-Four by Winifred Mena-Ajakpovi all vying for the top prize.

Here are some reactions from Twitter.

There’s something fishy about Kunle Remi not being nominated in the “Best Actor” category for Anikulapo in #AMVCA9 but the movie was nominated in other categories. I don’t know if I’m just being paranoid, but it feels like he’s been boycotted for his exposè on Nedu’s podcast — Jasmine Roberts (@moodlikejasmine) April 16, 2023

Anikulapo sweeping nominations and the male lead Kunle Remi is snubbed? God abeg! #AMVCA9 — WAWPODCAST (@WAWPODCAST1) April 16, 2023

~ Kunle Remi gave one of the best performances in Nollywood last year. Still surprised he didn’t get nominated for BEST ACTOR. Still one of the best tho ❤️ — Diji The Great. (@directordiji) April 16, 2023

#AMVCA snubbed Kunle Remi.



Lol 🤣



Madness. — Chidozie Ahaneku Prince (@Chidozieahaneku) April 16, 2023

Let me trend hashtag for Kunle Remi. He was snubbed!!

Anikulapo had nomination for the most basic role and THEY FORGOT HIM??

A WHOLE SARO?????

KAI — Torera🥳🥳🥳 (@Toreraoladeji) April 16, 2023

Anikulapo got 16 nominations and Kunle Remi that was the lead actor in the movie got zero nomination



Since last year till now, I don’t even think there has been any actor that bodied their role the way Kunle bodied SARO



AMVCA will soon lose it the way HEADIES lost it pic.twitter.com/d2oZDZBU8S — Big Uncle (@Usmanashafe) April 17, 2023