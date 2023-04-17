‘I made my first million at 17 and gave it to my mum’ – Rema

In a recent interview, Rema, the talented Nigerian singer, shared a heartwarming story of how he made his first million at the age of 17 and gave it all to his mother. According to him, he knew that his mother needed the money more than he did, and he was happy to be in a position where he could provide for her.

During the interview, Rema stated: “The person who I knew needed it more was my mom. So, I handed everything I made to her. Passing all of that to her, whatever investment she makes… I made my first million at 17 but I made more than a million. But it’s cool to be in that stage to be able to provide.”

He also shared that even though it was tempting to enjoy the luxuries of being a young millionaire, he prioritized his mother’s needs and made the selfless decision to give it all to her.

“I know it was cool to drive around the city as a 17-year-old in a cool whip. But I can’t drive a cool whip when my mum didn’t have a car or my mum has to borrow my keys. You know, I had to put her on first,” he said.

Rema, whose real name is Divine Ikubor, has been making waves in the Nigerian music industry with his unique sound and talent. He has won several awards and gained recognition both nationally and internationally.