New day, new drama – The NBC is at it again | The #YNaijaCover

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has threatened to sanction broadcast stations over messages that “insult” Nigerian leaders and elders. In a letter to broadcast stations, Chibuike Ogwumike, zonal director of the NBC Lagos office, warned against such messages from guests during radio programmes. Ogwumike referred broadcasters to sections of the NBC code that provides for “professional rules” against content that “denigrates the social norms, values and culture of the society.”

 

