#BBNaija supervising producer, Uche Ikejimba-Halloway shares devastating experience with multiple miscarriages on #WithChude

Uche Ikejimba-Halloway

On this deeply emotional episode of #WithChude, supervising producer of popular reality TV show #BBNaija, Uche Ikejimba-Halloway, revealed exclusively to host Chude Jideonwo her heart-wrenching experience with multiple miscarriages, and the death of her son.

Uche’s dream of becoming a mother had been frustrated several times. The final straw, she discloses, was when her son, born prematurely at 28 weeks, developed trouble breathing and passed away.

“The nurse comes to call me saying ‘there’s something happening, your child can’t breathe properly,’” she shared.

“My husband goes in there and realizes that my child is having problems breathing, then the next thing they’re trying to resuscitate him – then boom! He’s dead”.

During this difficult time, Uche recalls that in her search for a support group consisting of Nigerian women who had shared a similar experience, she couldn’t find any story that made her feel like she wasn’t alone. This, she says, prompted her to want to tell her story.

Recounting this horrific experience, Uche tells Chude about how she wrestled with her faith and begged for a response from God. She took to listening to faith-building messages to help her on her journey to healing and give her the strength and the courage to see that light exists not just at the end of the tunnel but even along the journey.

#WithChude is a special series of targeted multimedia conversations and investigations focused on narratives that enable and strengthen the mind, heart, and spirit. New episodes of #WithChude shows every Saturday at 9 pm on TVC Entertainment, and every Thursday on EbonyLife TV at 7:30 pm. With an extended play podcast up on Spotify, iTunes among other podcast platforms every Wednesday at 10:00 am, everyone can join the conversations.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Toluwanimi Onakoya August 13, 2020

‘The more dysfunctional a system is, the more the need for intentional journalism’ | Hot takes from #ThursdayTalks

“The job of a journalist is to hold people in power responsible; to hold a mirror to society,” Kadaria Ahmed’s ...

Onyinye Udeh August 13, 2020

PhotoWaka Africa Virtual Summit is reframing a new narrative for Africa and we love it

PhotoWaka Africa is counting down the days until August 17, when the PhotoWaka Africa Virtual Summit will kick off. PhotoWaka ...

Onyinye Udeh August 13, 2020

BeatingCorona from RED launches COVID-19 web map with the top 1,000 data points on Nigeria’s efforts

BeatingCorona from RED today launched its COVID-19 web map to help key stakeholders maintain focus and double-down on efforts to ...

Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 12, 2020

EiE invites citizens to Hack Nigeria’s Operating System (OS)

There is an urgent and massive need for moral and spiritual reconstruction: the kind which will help to demolish morbid ...

Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 12, 2020

International Youth Day: The Future Awards Africa announces Nominees for Community Action from across Africa

Now in its 15th year, Africa’s most prestigious award, The Future Awards Africa, has announced the nominees for its Prize ...

Onyinye Udeh August 11, 2020

Aisha Dirisu emerges winner of Donors for Africa 2019/2020 Social Innovators Bootcamp (SIBC) Pitch Competition

Donors for Africa Foundation, a grant management nonprofit organisation leading change, organised the first digital social innovators boot camp in ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail