Tetmosol breakfast, Diaspora taxes | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

After news broke that the Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board (LSFVCB) would be demanding a 5% tax on ‘all audio and visual contents’ from content producers, social media poured with bitter-sweet, humorous tweets on the situation.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

It’ll take Nigerian banks 5 minutes to wrongfully remove money from your account but they’ll want to take 5-10 business days to return it. 600 years for you all. — Pastor Ola ✨ (@Biisi96) August 13, 2020

Nigerian banks sitting well on this table

2.

Everytime I hear “savings or current?” https://t.co/Es0SwYx7NN — STAY SAFE (@Folarin_AA) August 13, 2020

Anytime I see debit alert like this, I’m wondering why I ever steeped foot outside

3.

The Tetmosol is for what nau? https://t.co/Ip6qniTo9E — The Boogie Man (@BighomieJargo) August 13, 2020

Tetmosol ke? It’s butter nau

4.

Women will go fabric shopping, buy half yard a fabric, jump on the machine, cut & sew in 5 minutes, open a YouTube channel with the topic ‘’5 different ways to style a 2piece outfit’’ FUNKE!!!! On top half yard?! 😭😂😂 — KEL. (@unclemidetush) August 13, 2020

Bros, it’s one day that someone would start

5.

I once wanted to be an astronaut but space no Dey. — Falilat (@Falilatt_) August 13, 2020

Wow! Bars!

6.

Gen Z children are rude. This one just asked me “where’s the third camera on your phone? Why is it only two?” — Mimie (@DamilohunA) August 13, 2020

They just called you broke likdat

7.

If a 9yr old uses an anti-aging cream that makes you look 10years younger, would it make them disappear? pic.twitter.com/GCTXnc7MEd — Dårk ALßiñø™ (@Iam_Blazaer) August 13, 2020

Mmmmh

8.

"Is that Tooma shooting skit there when she hasn't paid her 5% for the last one?" pic.twitter.com/o4exJDWhSl — Chika Agu (@Tshyka) August 13, 2020

*Play “This Life” music in the background

Funny tweets we saw while men slept

9.

Lagos State Government be like: Oh so you guys need air to breathe? Here’s a 5% levy. — Ndx (@NdaliOzegbe) August 12, 2020

Stares in Sanwo-Olu

10.

Pay tax from the diaspora or we will arrest your relatives in Nigeria. E possible and e fit be Lagos wey go start am https://t.co/WGH0YhavUn — Tunde Leye (@tundeleye) August 12, 2020

As the matter dey go…