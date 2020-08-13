Tetmosol breakfast, Diaspora taxes | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Funny Tweet

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

After news broke that the Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board (LSFVCB) would be demanding a 5% tax on ‘all audio and visual contents’ from content producers, social media poured with bitter-sweet, humorous tweets on the situation.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Nigerian banks sitting well on this table

 

2.

Anytime I see debit alert like this, I’m wondering why I ever steeped foot outside

 

3.

Tetmosol ke? It’s butter nau

 

4.

Bros, it’s one day that someone would start

 

5.

Wow! Bars!

 

6.

They just called you broke likdat

 

7.

Mmmmh

 

8.

*Play  “This Life” music in the background

Funny tweets we saw while men slept

9.

Stares in Sanwo-Olu

 

10.

As the matter dey go…

 

 

