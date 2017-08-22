Newly appointed heads of ICPC, CCB ignore Presidency’s directive, fail to resume

Newly appointed Secretary of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Musa Abubakar, resumed office in line with a directive from Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

This is contrary to a counter directive by the Senate which asked the new appointees not to resume until they were confirmed.

The Conflict:

There has been a rift between the Presidency and the Senate over the role of the upper legislative chamber in confirming appointments into some federal agencies.

The rift started with the rejection of EFCC chairman twice by the Senate, but the Presidency had insisted on leaving in Acting capacity.

The Presidency had asked all the newly appointed officials to resume duty but the Senate had refuted, directing them not to resume without proper confirmation.

The report:

It was learnt that the newly appointed ICPC chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye had not resumed office.

According to Punch, outgoing Chairman of the ICPC, Ekpo Nta had not yet handed over to Owasanoye.

A source at the ICPC said, “Prof. Owasanoye is expected to assume duty this week. The outgoing chairman had been booked for the event before the Vice-President’s directive so he did not defy anybody.”

Newly-appointed Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau, Dr. Muhammad Isah, and other members of the bureau, did not resume office on Monday.