Nigeria at 57: Afenifere, Arewa disagree on President Buhari’s broadcast

The Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, and the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) Sunday, disagreed on President Muhammadu Buhari’s Independence Day’s broadcast.
What Buhari said:
- Irresponsible groups had hijacked the restructuring debate, decrying what he called the folly of irresponsible youth.
Reactions:
- The ACF said the broadcast was timely, but Afenifere said the advocates of restructuring meant well for the country.
- The National Publicity Secretary of the Forum, Muhammad Biu, said “The President’s independence anniversary speech was timely and appropriate considering the issues raised. It was a scorecard of the Buhari administration on security, economy and corruption which was the hallmark of his campaign promises.”
- “On the issue of restructuring, we totally support the position of the President which has been our position all along.”
- “The ACF will support any restructuring that comes with clarity of purpose, just, fair and equitable to all sections of the country.”
- Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin said, “he should separate those agitating for restructuring from those calling for a break-up of the country. I think he is confusing restructuring with break-up.“Those calling for restructuring are those working to avert the breakup of Nigeria while those opposed to it are the ones working for the break-up of the country.
“Let the President deal with restructuring; if he does not listen to the agitations for restructuring, he is promoting those who are working for the break-up of the country.”
If Buhari really loves Nigerians equal, he should agree with the majority of Nigerians for the restructuring.