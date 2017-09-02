Nigeria gets FIFA’s clearance to field Ola Aina against Cameroon

Football governing body, FIFA has given Nigeria clearance to field Chelsea defender Ola Aina in the World Cup qualifier against Cameroon on Monday.

Coach Gernot Rohr said Aina, who can play at right-back or left-back, could now line up in Yaounde as the Super Eagles look for a second victory in four days over Cameroon.

“FIFA have approved Ola Aina who can now play for Nigeria,” Rohr said in Uyo.

Aina, who is on a season-long loan at English Championship side Hull City, was scouted by the Super Eagles to fill a gap in the full-back positions.

Rohr had hoped to use Aina in the first clash against Cameroon but the FIFA clearance did not arrive in time.

Nigeria have nine points from three matches in Group B in Africa zone qualifying, while Cameroon remain on two points.