Nigeria has discovered its first case of Coronavirus, but no need to panic

In the late hours of February 27th, just two days after a previous suspected case of the Coronavirus was cleared as negative, the Federal Ministry of Health announced that it has discovered a single, isolated case of the feared Coronavirus in Lagos state.

According to reports from the Federal Ministry of Health, the sufferer was an Italian who had returned to Nigeria from Milan on the 25th of February. Italy has been the epicenter of an outbreak of the Coronavirus in Europe as visitors to the historic Milan Fashion Week have been exposed to sufferers and spread the virus back to their home countries. The origins of this strain of the Coronavirus are unknown, but we do know it is a new strain of the common cold (also called a Coronavirus) and we do know that Wuhan in the Huabei province of China was the ground zero for the spread of the epidemic.

As far as we know, this Italian is an isolated case, even though he might have interacted with and infected others before he was quarantined on the 26th of February 2020. The federal government has encouraged Nigerians not to panic, and has set out guidelines for managing the spread through personal hygiene, avoiding physical contact with strangers and general better health practices, especially with handling food.

There is as yet, no real reason to panic, and the country has in the past proven effective in quarantining deadly diseases, even though at great cost in form of loss of life of medical health professionals. Here’s what the Federal Ministry of health had to say on prevention: