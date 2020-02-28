Over-react | The Daily Vulnerable

by Ponmile Shittu

A couple of months back, I probably wouldn’t have given thought to if or why people overreact. However, in recent times it has become quite obvious that a lot of times, we let our strong emotions take over, we over-think situations, we analyze wrongly and then we overreact to them. Often times it may not necessarily be our fault, this is because we live in a world full of different kinds of people.

We interact with people with different temperaments daily. We agree with some and find ourselves disagreeing with some others. We may also find ourselves having to face serious antagonistic situations, such that there is a need for us to desperately react. What do we do in such situations?

Yield to our already overcharged feelings and emotions at those times? Or relax and have a rethink before we react?

I’m 99% certain that everyone has over- reacted at some points in their lifetime. Whether we agree or not, whether we knew we did or not, we have at some points over-reacted.

Should we then decide in our hearts that as much as we are not perfect, we will try to ‘confront’ confrontational situations with calm? It can save us the stress of regretting words and actions we didn’t mean but said earlier out of annoyance.