Nigeria now on Growth Trajectory, says Jim Ovia

The Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Jim Ovia (CON), has lauded the federal government’s economic team for pulling the economy out of economic recession, acknowledging that the country’s economic outlook shows that it is now on a growth trajectory.

Giving his goodwill message at the Deloitte in Dialogue Nigeria Economic Outlook 2019 event on Thursday, January 31, 2019 at the Civic Centre in Lagos, the Chairman of Zenith Bank, Jim Ovia focused on two key points – ease of doing business, and the nation’s inflation rate.

He commended the present economic team on the nation’s remarkable improvement on the ease of doing business index. Special praise was accorded the two ministers present at the event – the Honorable Minister of Finance, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed and the Honorable Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udo Udoma – as well as the Honorable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

While commending the ministers for an excellent job, Mr. Ovia charged them with the responsibility of further improving the nation’s ranking on the ease of doing business index. In his words, “the target for the ease of doing business for Nigeria in 2019 in terms of ranking, should be single digit.”

According to Mr. Ovia, we are no longer in recession and we have been able to manage the rate of inflation. The outlook for the nation shows that we are “now on a growth trajectory.”  

 

 

