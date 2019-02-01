The Late 5: ASUU strike continues as meeting with FG ends in a deadlock; Patience Jonathan loses N1 billion to FG | Other top stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

ASUU strike continues as meeting with FG ends in a deadlock

The federal government on Friday resumed talks with the leaders of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over the ongoing strike in public universities across the country. The lecturers embarked on an indefinite strike on November 4, demanding improved funding of universities and implementation of previous agreements with the government. But the latest report is the meeting ended in a deadlock and that the strike will continue.

60 killed in deadly Boko Haram attack on Rann, Borno – Amnesty International

At least 60 people were killed following the January 28 devastating Boko Haram attack on Rann, a border town in Borno, North-east Nigeria, Amnesty International has confirmed.

“We have now confirmed that this week’s attack on Rann was the deadliest yet by Boko Haram, killing at least 60 people. Using satellite imagery we have also been able to confirm the mass burning of structures as Boko Haram unleashed a massive assault on Rann, most of which is now destroyed,” said Osai Ojigho, Director of Amnesty International Nigeria.

We will field candidates in Zamfara, Rivers, APC vows

Following Wednesday night’s decision by Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, barring it from fielding candidates in Zamfara,the All Progressives Congress ( APC) has said it would not only field candidates in Zamfara but also in Rivers where its fate is also a subject of litigation. National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, who stated this on Thursday in Abuja also added that the appellate court decision on the trial of the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, has vindicated Buhari’s handling of the matter.

Patience Jonathan loses N1 billion to FG

Patience Jonathan, former First Lady and wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, has forfeited temporarily N1 billion to the federal government. The forfeiture order by a Federal High Court sitting in Kano and presided over by Justice A. Lewis-Allagoa is consequent upon a motion ex parte filed by the Commission seeking for the interim forfeiture of the money.

Onnoghen has no shame but he must go – El Rufai

Nasir El-Rufai, governor of Kaduna, has described the suspended chief justice of Nigeria (CJN) Walter Onnoghen as a “shameless judge” who has demonstrated that he is no longer fit to continue in office. He said this when hundreds of supporters of President Buhari marched to the government house, Kaduna, on Friday in solidarity with Buhari.