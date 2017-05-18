Nigerian airline, Med-view, barred from flying into Europe

by Omoleye Omoruyi

The European Union Air Safety Commission has banned Nigerian airline, Med-View Airlines, from operating within European airspace over alleged safety problems.

According to a prohibition list of airlines, EU Air Safety List Annex A, containing names of airlines and countries the union bars from entering or operating in the European airspace, Nigerian Med-View Airlines became one of the 174 airlines barred due to safety oversight by aviation authorities in their home countries.

A total of 181 airlines before Nigerian airline under the EU Air Safety List Annex A were originally barred from flying into Europe. The EU Air Safety List is a list of non-European airlines that do not meet international safety standards, and are therefore subject to an operating ban or operational restrictions within the European Union.