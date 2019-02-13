Article

Nigerian-British furniture designer Yinka Ilori brings explosion of colour to innovative collaboration with Universal Music for the Brit Awards

Universal Music, the leading music company have revealed an exciting collaboration with British artist and designer Yinka Ilori for next week’s BRIT Awards.

As part of the commission, Ilori has created a special edition print titled ‘Love in a line’, which will be signed and gifted to each of Universal Music’s nominees, including the likes of Drake, Sam Smith and Ariana Grande.

Ilori has also designed the exclusive invitation for the annual Universal Music BRITs after-party, #UmusicBRITs, which celebrates one of the most significant nights in the global music industry calendar. His unique design, an explosion of colour, will also feature at the party itself, one of the most sought-after invites in showbiz which is attended by a VIP crowd of artists, models, actors and influencers.

Ilori says, “It’s a real honour to be working with Universal Music at such a pivotal time in my career. ‘Love in a line’ is a celebration of our multiculturalism and reminds us that being different is beautiful and okay, which is something I wanted to celebrate through the artwork.”

Ilori recently won the commission to design this summer’s Dulwich Pavilion, a temporary outdoor structure which will open at Dulwich Picture Gallery during the London Festival of Architecture in June 2019. He will also be transforming the Thessaly Road Railway Bridge, Battersea after seeing off stiff competition in another public commission. Last year he starred on the cover of the ES Magazine and was named one of London’s most influential people by the Evening Standard.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Sponsor February 13, 2019

Condom brand Durex wants couples to have more time for love

Durex through its recent launch of the Performa condom in Nigeria is optimistic about enhancing bedroom intimacy between partners while ...

Sponsor February 13, 2019

7 #NextLevel benefits coming to you as you choose to go higher this Saturday

The Muhammadu Buhari administration has done a lot in fulfilling its promises to Nigerians over the last 3 and half ...

Sponsor February 12, 2019

WIMBIZ to hold WIMBIZ 2019 Women in Politics town hall meeting

Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) is scheduled to hold a town hall meeting for Women in Politics ...

Sponsor February 11, 2019

Global Smartphone Manufacturing giant, OPPO Mobile hosts media hangout in Lagos

The 4th largest smartphone brand in the world, OPPO Mobile, organized a very successful Media Hangout on Saturday the 9th ...

Sponsor February 11, 2019

So you’ve been looking for the tastiest seafood boil? Issa Feast Feast!!! – Roma & Veuve!

On Sunday, February 3rd, 2019, Roma Lagos, the first ever Roman-inspired luxury restaurant/lounge in Lagos, located at 31A Admiralty Way, ...

Sponsor February 11, 2019

2013 Super Eagles Team win PVC Novelty Football Match 5-3 On Penalty Shoot Out

The 2013 AFCON winning team won the 1994 Super Eagles team 5-3 on penalties to emerge as the champion of  ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail