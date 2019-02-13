Nigerian-British furniture designer Yinka Ilori brings explosion of colour to innovative collaboration with Universal Music for the Brit Awards

Universal Music, the leading music company have revealed an exciting collaboration with British artist and designer Yinka Ilori for next week’s BRIT Awards.

As part of the commission, Ilori has created a special edition print titled ‘Love in a line’, which will be signed and gifted to each of Universal Music’s nominees, including the likes of Drake, Sam Smith and Ariana Grande.

Ilori has also designed the exclusive invitation for the annual Universal Music BRITs after-party, #UmusicBRITs, which celebrates one of the most significant nights in the global music industry calendar. His unique design, an explosion of colour, will also feature at the party itself, one of the most sought-after invites in showbiz which is attended by a VIP crowd of artists, models, actors and influencers.

Ilori says, “It’s a real honour to be working with Universal Music at such a pivotal time in my career. ‘Love in a line’ is a celebration of our multiculturalism and reminds us that being different is beautiful and okay, which is something I wanted to celebrate through the artwork.”

Ilori recently won the commission to design this summer’s Dulwich Pavilion, a temporary outdoor structure which will open at Dulwich Picture Gallery during the London Festival of Architecture in June 2019. He will also be transforming the Thessaly Road Railway Bridge, Battersea after seeing off stiff competition in another public commission. Last year he starred on the cover of the ES Magazine and was named one of London’s most influential people by the Evening Standard.