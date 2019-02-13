Article

Choke Me Daddy: This picture of Tobi Bakre strangling a horse has produced a new internet meme

If you have been following the social media of Tobi Bakre lately, you’d see that he has been in a new series of beach-side photos. The Big Brother Naija star is also photographer, if you never knew, and this is just a way of keeping his celebrity fresh. That said, he is now embroiled in a controversy of IP theft over those photos, and he has been tweeting since Monday that this not the case, and that the elements contained in the pictures was purely his idea.

Today, he released a new installment into the series titled We Rise, where he’s astride a horse and strangling the poor thing at a strenuously upright angle. The internet had a field day meme-fying the picture but here’s my favourite so far:

The inhumane treatment of that animal is primarily our concern, and we hope celebrities like Tobi Bakre can learn to be more humane while using animals in a photo shoot.

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

