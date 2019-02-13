Article

Omawumi and Waje have made their first movie ‘She Is,’ and the trailer stars Somkele Idhalama in a lead role

Last month, vocal powerhouses and best friends Omawumi and Waje came together to establish Hermanes Media, a media company set up to provide services such as film/TV production, TV adverts, content curation, brand event activation, and creative digital marketing. A film product has now taken shape, introducing Omawumi and Waje as co-producers. Titled She Is, the movie recruits Lara and the Beat star Somkele Idhalama in a lead role. The trailer, released today, portrays the movie as a dramedy and there are scenes where the natural chemistry between Omawumi and Waje as friends is harvested for the movie.

Per the plot synopsis, Somkele plays Frances, a successful realtor. Her life changes when she’s told by her gynecologist that she has a fibroid which adversely affects her ability to conceive. As such, she’s goes husband-hunting, going on several dates with men and contemplates adopting. The trailer, though, carries the overflogged trope of marriage and I rolled my eyes each time it was discussed. Starring Segun Arinze, Bishop Ime, Linda Ejiofor, Chigul, Chiwetalu Agu, and Frank Donga, She Is is directed by Chris Eneng Enaji and the movie hits cinemas March 15, after a March 8 premiere.

Here’s the trailer below.

