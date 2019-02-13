Just In: CCT orders arrest of Onnoghen within 48 hours

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has ordered the arrest of the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen.

Chairman of the CCT, Danladi Umar, issued the bench warrant to the Inspector General of Police and the Director-General of the State Security Service (SSS) to arrest and produce Justice Onnoghen. following his absence in court.

Umar who had at the last sitting informed the defence team that the tribunal would need Onnoghen to be present at the next adjourned date, further stressed that the suspended CJN must be available for arraignment on February 15.

READ ALSO: Code of Conduct Tribunal adjourns trial of CJN Onnoghen indefinitely

Onnoghen’s counsel however filed an application arguing that the CCT lacked the jurisdiction to try the chief justice, but Umar says any application against the jurisdiction of the court would only be entertained after the plea of the accused has been taken.

The suspended CHief Justice has in the last 3 weeks been embroiled in a battle with the Federal Government who have accused him of failing to declare his assets in breach of the provision of the Code of Conduct Bureau and for operating foreign currencies account which comprised Dollars Account, Pound Sterling Account and Euro Account alleged to be contrary to relevant laws, especially for public office holders, leading him to face trial before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

READ ALSO: FG accuses CJN Onnoghen of Corruption, demands he vacates office immediately