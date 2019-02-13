Condom brand Durex wants couples to have more time for love

Durex through its recent launch of the Performa condom in Nigeria is optimistic about enhancing bedroom intimacy between partners while advocating for a safer sex culture in Nigeria.

The Durex Performa condom which was launched on Saturday, February 9, is a condom variant with a special lubricant that delays climax helping partners experience longer lasting pleasure hence creating more time for love.

With Performa, customers enjoy the trademark strength, flexibility, and reliability of Durex condoms and at the same time a healthier and more rewarding lovemaking experience.

Celebrating how Durex condoms continue to help bring couples together, the Performa product launch was coupled with a Valentine party tagged “Love Like a Performa.” The party was emceed by the entertainer Bollylomo with comedian Laisisi Elenu hosting the “Blue” carpet and media personality Tobi Bakre as a special guest.

The recently launched Durex Performa condoms can be purchased online and at health stores nationwide.