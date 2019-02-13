Article

7 #NextLevel benefits coming to you as you choose to go higher this Saturday

The Muhammadu Buhari administration has done a lot in fulfilling its promises to Nigerians over the last 3 and half years especially in the area of agriculture, empowering traders and young Nigerians (500,00 of them) through the N-Power programme with a bid to make them contribute better to the economy of the country.

At the Next Level, the APC-led government plans to extend this by investing in 10 million carpenters, tailors, mechanics, hairdressers, and commercial drivers, as well as expand the N-Power programme to engage 1 Million young Nigerians, provide uninterrupted power supply to 37 universities and achieve at least 35% female appointments in Government.

All of these is coming to you at the Next Level.

Vote APC on Saturday.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Sponsor February 13, 2019

Nigerian-British furniture designer Yinka Ilori brings explosion of colour to innovative collaboration with Universal Music for the Brit Awards

Universal Music, the leading music company have revealed an exciting collaboration with British artist and designer Yinka Ilori for next week’s BRIT Awards. As part of ...

Sponsor February 13, 2019

Condom brand Durex wants couples to have more time for love

Durex through its recent launch of the Performa condom in Nigeria is optimistic about enhancing bedroom intimacy between partners while ...

Sponsor February 12, 2019

WIMBIZ to hold WIMBIZ 2019 Women in Politics town hall meeting

Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) is scheduled to hold a town hall meeting for Women in Politics ...

Sponsor February 11, 2019

Global Smartphone Manufacturing giant, OPPO Mobile hosts media hangout in Lagos

The 4th largest smartphone brand in the world, OPPO Mobile, organized a very successful Media Hangout on Saturday the 9th ...

Sponsor February 11, 2019

So you’ve been looking for the tastiest seafood boil? Issa Feast Feast!!! – Roma & Veuve!

On Sunday, February 3rd, 2019, Roma Lagos, the first ever Roman-inspired luxury restaurant/lounge in Lagos, located at 31A Admiralty Way, ...

Sponsor February 11, 2019

2013 Super Eagles Team win PVC Novelty Football Match 5-3 On Penalty Shoot Out

The 2013 AFCON winning team won the 1994 Super Eagles team 5-3 on penalties to emerge as the champion of  ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail