7 #NextLevel benefits coming to you as you choose to go higher this Saturday

The Muhammadu Buhari administration has done a lot in fulfilling its promises to Nigerians over the last 3 and half years especially in the area of agriculture, empowering traders and young Nigerians (500,00 of them) through the N-Power programme with a bid to make them contribute better to the economy of the country.

At the Next Level, the APC-led government plans to extend this by investing in 10 million carpenters, tailors, mechanics, hairdressers, and commercial drivers, as well as expand the N-Power programme to engage 1 Million young Nigerians, provide uninterrupted power supply to 37 universities and achieve at least 35% female appointments in Government.

All of these is coming to you at the Next Level.