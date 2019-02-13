‘You can vote with any finger’ – INEC clarifies voting procedure for Saturday polls

With about 72 hours left to the Presidential and National Assembly polls, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has made clarifications on the process of voting at the election, dismissing news making the rounds that only the index finger can be used on the ballot paper.

In a statement posted on its Twitter handle, the election management body stressed that any finger could be used by a voter in voting but that he/she must ensure that his or her mark is clear and placed inside the box of the political party of his or her choice and does not stray into another box.

The development is believed to be occasioned by the appearance of 73 parties on the ballot paper for the Presidential polls, leaving the commission with the option of reducing the boxes beside the logo meant for voting.

See video illustration below:

Fake News Alert: Any finger can be used for marking a ballot paper🗳#NigeriaDecides2019 pic.twitter.com/Q0eP2LX8tR — INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) February 13, 2019

ON WHICH FINGER TO VOTE WITH A voter can use any finger to vote but should ensure that his or her mark is clear and placed inside the box of the political party of his or her choice and does not stray into another box. — INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) February 12, 2019