The Late 5: Court grants ex-SGF Babachir Lawal, two others bail; My presidential ambition is not worth any Nigerian’s blood – Atiku Abubakar | Other top stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

My presidential ambition is not worth any Nigerian’s blood – Atiku Abubakar

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has implored Nigerians, especially his supporters across the country to be peaceful. He made the appeal at the second signing ceremony of the peace accord held at the International Conference Centre in Abuja on Wednesday, two days to the elections. The former vice president noted that while he is running for the office of the president in the coming polls, his ambition does not worth the life of any Nigeria.

PDP sues INEC for insisting on card readers

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has sued the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the use of card readers for the general election. In a suit filed before the federal high court in Abuja on Wednesday, the party asked the court to restrict INEC from postponing elections in any polling unit as a result of a malfunctioning card reader.

Buhari, Atiku, other presidential candidates sign second peace accord

President Muhammadu Buhari, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and other candidates have signed a second peace accord ahead of Saturday’s presidential election. The presidential candidates signed the agreement on Wednesday at the International Conference Centre in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Court grants ex-SGF Babachir Lawal, two others bail

An Abuja High Court has granted bail to the former Secretary-General of the FederationBabachir Lawal and two others. The court on Wednesday granted them bail in the sum of N50m each with one surety.

Zamfara APC free to field candidates for elections, as Appeal Court dismisses suit

The Court of Appeal Sokoto Division on Wednesday dismissed the case filed by a member of the House of Representatives, Aminu Jaji, against the decision of a Zamfara High Court which recognised the primaries conducted by Zamfara APC for candidates in the upcoming general election. The appellate court dismissed the appeal after Jaji withdrew the case.

 

 

 

