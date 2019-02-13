Article

Today’s Noisemakers: Imoh Umoren, Ogbeni Dipo, Editi Effiong, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

Here are the ones we saw today:

Tags: , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo February 12, 2019

Today’s Noisemakers: Dami Elebe, Elnathan John, Femi Jacobs, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Op-ed Editor February 12, 2019

Olisaeloka Okocha Jr.: A unique cocktail of Rumble in the Jungle is what Nigeria needs now

The World Boxing Council has postponed the purse bid for Deontay Wilder’s rematch with Tyson Fury until February 12th. Meanwhile, ...

Bernard Dayo February 7, 2019

Today’s Noisemakers: Lady Donli, Osi Suave, and #JusticeForRapeInNigeria

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Op-ed Editor February 7, 2019

Lost | A vivid tale on Female Genital Mutilation

It was in the morning, it had not dawn yet but the ship was set to leave. I have to ...

Op-ed Editor February 6, 2019

The journey to Zero FGM: One step at a time! 

The journey to eliminate Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) has been an uphill one despite global efforts; its deep roots in ...

Bernard Dayo February 5, 2019

Today’s Noisemakers: Ben Murray-Bruce, Akin Alabi, Eniola Hu, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail