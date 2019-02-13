Today’s Noisemakers: Imoh Umoren, Ogbeni Dipo, Editi Effiong, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

My Facebook list of “Suggested Friends” is quite literally a list of people I’ve been avoiding. — Máni🇳🇬 (@Hon_Manii) February 13, 2019

We are voting this weekend. Stay focused — Imoh (@ImohUmoren) February 13, 2019

“Senior Advocate of Fake News” — Editi Effiòng (@EditiEffiong) February 13, 2019

Apparently, some relationships will commence tomorrow and on the foundation of sex. This is just a subtle reminder that a relationship whose foundation is solely based on sex, has a 90% chance of not lasting. You are welcome dear. 😌😌 — YOUR LAWYER ⚖️ (@Ifeoma_Solanke) February 13, 2019

ASUP strike was called off yesterday after 2 months. Progress. But again, we will come back here if big steps are not taken. You don’t do the same things repeatedly and expect a different result. — Dr. Dípò | The Career🔌 (@OgbeniDipo) February 13, 2019