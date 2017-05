A Kwara United left-back, Saka Azeez, has been confirmed dead after he slumped while training in Ilorin on Friday morning.

Kwara United’s coach, John Obuh, according to the VON, revealed that the defender collapsed, and attempts to revive him proved futile.

“Yes, it’s true. I don’t want to comment any further. He was a good player,” Obuh said.