Nigerian fandoms are a tricky thing, even for a media giant like Ndani

One of the main goals of any online media firm is to build a fandom that consumes the content they create and self perpetuates, convincing other people to join the fandom and organically promoting the content the media company makes. Online fandoms have existed in the developed world for as long as the internet has existed, starting as rudimentary fan sites and forums and evolving into the complex and often volatile system that exists today.

But Nigerian media companies took a while to reach this conclusion that online communities were important, nay, vital to the growth and financial viability of their businesses. That is no longer in contention, fandoms have propelled Nigerian music and film giants into stratospheric levels of success and helped them gained recognition for their work. Even random celebrities like the Big Brother Nigeria housemates since the show was rebooted have seen their online fandoms have tangible offline effect on their careers, selling out their products in hours and even going as far as contributing to buy them monetary gifts. Then of course, there is Naira Marley, the latest Nigerian celebrity to reach critical mass almost entirely on the adulation of his fanbase. Fandoms have become almost as important as careers for artists and Nigerian media firms are finally taking notice.

Not Ndani though.

Right from its very beginnings, GT Bank’s flagship media experiment always understood, at least on some level that a fandom was integral to its success. It shouted out fans, did giveaways and meet and greets and created a distinct personality for its online presence, a little snooty, a little catty but all mystery. Ndani had the groundbreaking content and all the novel ideas to build audiences that evolve into fandoms. It has gotten its wish, an involved, self perpetuating fandom. However, Ndani is now finding out that fandoms also come with demands, demands that must be met and grievances that must be appeased.

The oldest grouse Ndani’s fandom has had with it, is the long awaited third season of Gidi Up, its first and most enduring success. Created around the idea of many tween dramas with high octane relationships and petty rivalries, the show was the first to truly capture the millennial experience. After a third season was teased, years after the first two seasons, a fire gutted Ndani’s old studios, destroying all the video from their third season. Unsure of how to play this to their advantage, Ndani reverted to traditional Nigerian corporate responses to tragedy, they simply chose to forge ahead without really addressing Gidi Up‘s future by releasing a new season of Skinny Girl in Transit.

It might have worked for a while, but it is now obvious Ndani’s fandom has not forgotten and has no intentions to. The cycle was repeated with their talk shows, The Juice and Fashion Insider where seasons were released arbitrarily and hosts were changed without warning. Oga Pastor, Ndani’s latest show to be cancelled without warning mid-season, has coalesced the anger of their fandom into a rage and could seriously mar the potential success of their new show F.O.M.O, poised to debut this weekend. Fan comments on the Ndani page on Instagram are largely negative, demanding explanations for the abrupt cancellation of the previous show and the refusal to properly address the fate of Gidi Up.

Fandoms might be strong, but they are not infallible. And if anything can be read into the revolt happening in Ndani’s comment sections and the runaway success that REDTV’s The Men’s Club has become (though its production is no match for Ndani’s), it’s the fact that Ndani’s fandom isn’t as airtight as it presents, and once a more receptive player enters the Youtube wars, the fandom will fracture. But it is never too late to fix things with a fandom, and the best way to go about this would be to use the interest around F.O.M.O to finally address the fate of Gidi Up and Oga Pastor. It’s the least we deserve.