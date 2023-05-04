The Media Blog: What’s Up With Ndani Tv?

What’s the deal with Ndani TV? Fans are left scratching their heads as the online television platform has gone MIA for over three months.

Ndani TV, the brainchild of GTBank, was established in 2012 with the goal of providing both entertaining and informative content to appeal to a younger audience.

With over 107 million views and 519,000 subscribers on YouTube as of January 2023, Ndani TV has proven to be a hit with audiences both in Nigeria and beyond. And it’s not hard to see why – with its focus on providing an insider’s look at the African continent, Ndani TV offers a unique perspective on culture, music, fashion, and more.

Ndani TV has quickly become a pioneer in the world of online video content in Nigeria and has since evolved into a dynamic media company that produces some of the country’s most popular shows.

One of these shows is  “Skinny Girl in Transit,” a lighthearted yet relatable series that follows the journey of Tiwa, a plus-sized woman on a mission to lose weight and find love. The show tackles issues related to body image, self-esteem, and relationships in a humorous yet thought-provoking way, making it a fan favorite. With its relatable characters, engaging storyline, and sharp wit, “Skinny Girl in Transit” has become a household name in Nigerian entertainment.

Another fan-favorite is “The TGIF Show,” a celebrity trivia and guessing game show. The show features some of the hottest stars in Nigerian entertainment answering questions and playing trivia. It’s a perfect way to spend Friday evenings and kick off the weekend with a bang.

Back in January, Ndani TV made an exciting announcement that had fans eagerly anticipating their next move – a brand new web series coming soon to their YouTube channel. Although they’ve been keeping the specifics tightly under wraps, fans were given a sneak peek via Instagram, teasing an exciting and entertaining experience to come.

While the title and plot of the series remain a mystery, the cast ensemble alone was enough to get fans excited for what’s to come. The new series is set to feature Bisola Aiyeola, Akah Nnani, Susan Pwajok, Ope Keshinro (Sweet Ope), Olubiyi Oluwatobiloba (Oli Ekun), Mike Afolarin, Temitope Olowoniyan, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Blessing Nze, Jennifer Eliogu, and other talented actors.

The sudden silence from Ndani TV has left fans heartbroken, especially those eagerly awaiting the January-announced show and the new season of “Skinny Girl in Transit.”

While there has been no official statement from Ndani TV, fans are hoping that they will soon return with new and exciting content.

