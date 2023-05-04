The Film Blog: “Stephanie Okereke-Linus Returns to the Big Screen with Historical Drama ‘When Women Were Counted’

Stephanie Okereke-Linus, the celebrated Nollywood filmmaker and producer, is back with an exciting new project after her last full-length feature in 2014.

The upcoming film, titled When Women Were Counted, is based on the historic and awe-inspiring story of the Aba women’s riot in 1929, where women in southeastern Nigeria banded together to challenge the oppressive policies imposed by British colonial administrators.

When Women Were Counted explores the lives of these courageous women and their fight for justice, which ultimately forced the government to meet their demands and earned them a place in the annals of history. Linus, who is also part of the writing team alongside Ibe Gerald Oluchi and Joy Isi Bewaji, will produce the film, adding to her impressive list of filmmaking credits.

Before embarking on this new project, which has been in the works since 2018, Linus had already established herself as a leading figure in the Nigerian film industry, with over 20 years of acting experience. In 2007, she made her producer debut with the critically acclaimed movie Dry, which went on to win multiple awards, including the 12th Africa Movie Academy Awards and the 2016 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards for best overall movie.

Since then, Linus has produced four short films as part of her campaign against sexual and gender-based violence, which have also garnered critical acclaim. When Women Were Counted promises to be another powerful and thought-provoking addition to her already impressive body of work.

