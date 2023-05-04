Gospel Singer Chidinma Ekile Reveals She Was Born Blind

Nigerian gospel singer, Chidinma Ekile, has revealed in a recent video titled ‘My Story’ that she was born blind. In the video, the 32-year-old musician spoke about her childhood, her struggles, and how she regained her sight through faith in God.

Ekile stated that her parents tried everything medically to get her to see, but when all efforts proved abortive, they turned to God. “So here’s my mum being a prayer warrior all of a sudden. She started fasting not because she believed that was going to work but because she had tried every other thing,” Ekile said.

Through fasting, prayer, anointing oil, and reading the Bible, Ekile’s parents sought the intervention of God. Her sight was eventually restored through a miraculous event, and since then, Ekile has been a firm believer in God’s power.

“I feel like God is my source and there’s no way I’ll be able to do anything outside of him. He has to be in the equation,” Ekile said. “The moment you find your way back to your source, everything will begin to make sense. I’m a testimony to that.”

Ekile’s testimony is an inspiration to many who believe in the power of faith to overcome life’s challenges. Her fans have taken to social media to share their own experiences, encouraged by her message of hope and perseverance.

Since making her debut as a gospel singer in 2021, Ekile has been using her music to spread a message of faith, hope, and positivity. Her debut single, ‘Jehovah Overdo,’ has received widespread acclaim, and her debut EP, ‘New Season,’ has been a hit with fans. Ekile’s music is a testament to the power of faith and the transformative effect it can have on one’s life.