The Media Blog: Incase you missed it, Chinasa Anukam’s ‘Is This Seat Taken’ is Back

It’s official – Is This Seat Taken is back and better than ever! This YouTube series has captured the hearts of Nigerians everywhere with its dating-show-style format and engaging interviews. And with the release of the first episode of its third season, featuring the up-and-coming Nigerian artist Odumodublvck aka Big Kala, it’s clear that the show’s creator and host, Chinasa Anukam, is taking things up a notch.

In the first episode with Odumodublvck, we see can tell that this season is going to be fun to watch. With topics ranging from the artist’s upcoming EP Eziokwu, to Fireboy visiting his house, to how he approaches women he’s interested in, Chinasa’s conversation with Odumodublvck is both raw and fresh.

And the best part? This is just the beginning. Is This Seat Taken has an amazing lineup of guests this season, including Joeboy, Moses LDN, Lojay, Genoveva Umeh, Elozonam, Jim Iyke, and more. So if you’re looking for real, relevant, and relaxing conversations with some of the biggest names in the Nigerian entertainment scene, Is This Seat Taken is the show for you.

And speaking of big names, episode 2 of the third season features none other than Lojay. The singer talks about where he’s at emotionally, how he navigated his initial nervousness about on-stage performances, and his thoughts on intimate relationships. It’s clear that Is This Seat Taken is not only entertaining but also a great platform for guests to open up and share their personal stories with their fans.

So, what are you waiting for? Check out the first episode of Is This Seat Taken’s third season featuring Odumodublvck below and get ready for a season filled with even more engaging interviews and fun conversations.

