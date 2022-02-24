‘Female lawmaker says her salary has been denied for refusing to join the APC’ | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

UK court begins hearing on Nigeria’s $1.7 billion suit against JP Morgan

A London high court Wednesday, began hearing a lawsuit filed by the Nigerian government against U.S. bank JP Morgan Chase in the controversial Malabu scandal.

In the suit, Nigeria is claiming more than $1.7 billion for the bank’s role in the controversial deal.

According to court documents reported by Reuters, Nigeria alleges JP Morgan was “grossly negligent” in its decision to transfer funds paid by oil giants Shell and Eni into an escrow account controlled by a former Nigerian oil minister, Dan Etete.

Lawmaker says she has been denied salary for refusing to defect to APC

A lawmaker, Ngọzi Eziulo, in Ebonyi, said she has been prevented from getting her salary and other entitlements because of her refusal to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The lawmaker who represents Afikpo North East State Constituency in the Ebonyi House of Assembly, disclosed this to reporters on Tuesday in Abakaliki.

She is one of the two lawmakers whom the Speaker of the House, Francis Nwifuru, claimed they had written a letter to the house indicating that they had resigned from the PDP.

Court revokes Jaruma’s bail, orders re-arrest

An Upper Area Court in Zuba, Abuja, presided by Ismail Abdullahi Jibrin, has revoked the bail granted popular ‘kayanmata’ seller, Hauwa Saidu aka Jaruma, ordering that she be remanded at the Suleja Correctional Centre until March 17, 2022, when the case comes up again.

The court ordered her re-arrest following the failure of Jaruma and her counsel to appear in court.

The judge became furious after Jaruma and her lawyer failed to show up and didn’t send any representative.

Actor Saint Obi, estranged wife battle for custody of kids

Veteran actor, Saint Obi and his wife, Linda Amobi, are battling over the custody of their three children after a divorce suit.

According to a lawsuit filed by the actor’s lawyers in Suit No: HCT/128/2019, the actor is alleging an attempt on his life by his estranged wife.

Obi is also alleging that his estranged wife has allegedly ‘imprisoned’ their three children with the help of men of the Police Force. He alleged they prevented him from seeing his children.

Reps interfere in ASUU strike, insists government must honour MoU

The House of Representatives has intervened in the ongoing industrial action embarked upon by the members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Adopting a motion sponsored by Dozie Nwankwo at plenary Tuesday, presided by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, the House urged the Ministry of Labour and Employment and ASUU to adhere to the provisions of the previous Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and Memorandum of Action (MoA).

The House called on the lecturers to call off the warning strike in the interest of Nigerian students and education sector.