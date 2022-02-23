Who’s the G.O.A.T? #Buhari, #EricaNlewedim, #Laycon fans show excitement as Twitter introduces goat emoji

Gymnasts and dancers have turned Twitter to their playground as the social media platform honoured popular figures. Or, it is just users who are all over Twitter super excited that their favourites now have the goat emoji attached to a hashtag with their names.

The goat emoji has names like Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, hashtagged #BUHARI𓃵, appearing and has generated both commending and negating views.

#BUHARI𓃵 This hashtag should not be in existence. PMB has damaged this country so much that the incoming President would have to do extraordinary work to fulfill his mandate. — Adefehinti Adeife Oladeji (@DejiAdefehinti) February 23, 2022

Okay, I also love this one #Buhari𓃵 😊 — Tahir Abubakar M. 🇳🇬 (@mni_JJ) February 23, 2022

For the other popular figures whose names have been hashtagged, it has caused a frenzy. Thank the Heavens all the fan favourites’ names were given the emoji, which has avoided a two-day comparison of who is greater than the other.

Olamilekan Moshood Agbeleshe, known as Laycon, who won Big Brother Naija season 6 has seen the goat emoji hashtagged to his name alongside Davido, Olamide and Wizkid.

GOAT has been added to Laycon’s #Laycon𓃵 name on Twitter.



Omoh Omoh Omoh. You people should please hold me before I misbehave in this office biko. 😫😫😫 — Akanni Of Lagos 🐺 (@2muchAkanni) February 23, 2022

Wait! I just found out about #Laycon𓃵 Omo! Even twitter knows that we are massive. iCONs 🔥🔥 — Mazi Olisaemeka C. ™ (@OlisaOsega) February 23, 2022

The best thing that happened to iCONs after Laycon na Twitter..

This platform keep us way way above em all when we wanna talk relevance #Laycon𓃵 pic.twitter.com/gD4MZuOf5V — ASSets❤💡{🐺} (@AssetsOfBuj) February 23, 2022

Erica Nlewedim and Maria Benjamin have also had their hashtagged names with the goat emoji: #EricaNlewedim𓃵, #MariaChikeBenjamin𓃵, and the excitement is as intense.

Which of these is THE Erica Nlewedim G.O.A.T headshot?#EricaNlewedim𓃵 pic.twitter.com/o1qv4ex82m — Sparkle 🧚‍♀️❀ (@Spicedsparkle) February 23, 2022

When we say Erica Nlewedim is goated 😌🐐! I think we can all agree that her reign is supreme ⭐️👸🏾#EricaNlewedim𓃵 pic.twitter.com/F20BgWGZzB — Mildred🤎 (@Mildr_ed) February 23, 2022

There's just a light about her, even the stars are envious 🦋🦋🦋#MariaChikeBenjamin𓃵 pic.twitter.com/jdOXW77k0Y — self-acclaimed fashion critic (@AmethystDigits) February 23, 2022

For Wizkid, Davido, and Olamide, Burna Boy we are as tired as you seeing that the trend table is full of the hashtags.

Wizkid is Older, Burnaboy is Stronger, Davido is Greater



Three Goats 🐐🐐🐐#Davido𓃵 #WizKid𓃵 #BURNABOY𓃵 — COMRADE RAMID 𓃵 🇸🇱 (@30BG_CEO) February 23, 2022

Although, you are going to see splinters of the comparison between Wizkid and Davido.

The goat symbol appears when these celebrities are trending on Twitter or when their names are searched with an hashtag symbol. Twitter also honoured other global celebrities like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Twitter has settled the matter #CR7𓃵 #WizKid𓃵 #Messi𓃵 if your favorite is not amongst the 🐐s find another one. — Anthony Not Joshua 🇬🇧 (@Thefrogkilller) February 22, 2022

The goat emoji explained by Emojipedia

A goat, a sturdy, hoofed animal raised for its meat and milk. Depicted as a light brown, white, or multicoloured goat in full profile on all fours facing left, a scraggly beard, upright tail, and brown or yellow horns curving back.

Frequently used as a visual shorthand for the slang expression GOAT, or the Great of All Time, often said of athletes.

Often considered one of the 12 animals of the Chinese zodiac. Also often used to represent ♑ Capricorn in the Western zodiac.

Apple, Google, and Samsung’s goats were previously white, as a Saanen goat. Facebook’s design previously featured only a goat face.

Goat was approved as part of Unicode 6.0 in 2010 and added to Emoji 1.0 in 2015.

Again: The goat emoji was not introduced to cause comparison but to honour Twitter users whose timelines are usually busy, and their names usually appear on the trend table.