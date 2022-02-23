GEJisComing where? This is what we know

On September 2021, the National Secretary, APC Caretaker, and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee, John Akpanudoedehe, while featuring as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, said former president Goodluck Jonathan will be given an opportunity to contest for the 2023 presidency if he joins the ruling All Progressives Party (APC)

Goodluck Jonathan (L) and Muhammadu Buhari (R)

“I am hearing that for the first time that we are expecting the former president. That will be great news. We will welcome him; that will also strengthen the party.

“The last National Executive Council of the party actually gave a blanket approval to any individual that if you join APC today, it is as if you are a founding member of the party.

“So anyone who joins today has the same opportunity to run for office in this party,” he said.

This was after Chairman of the Caretaker Committee and Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the APC, Mai Mala Buni, and other APC governors had visited Jonathan.

In response, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) dispelled rumours that the former president was planning to dump the party for the APC ahead of 2023.

This year, the PDP alleged that the APC was wooing Jonathan to join the party to contest in 2023.

But spokesperson of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, said, according to Vanguard, “I insist that we’re not aware of our esteemed international statesman, Dr. Jonathan entering into any form of talks with the APC in a bid to join them.”

He added that the party is in conversations with everyone to rescue Nigeria from the APC.

He said this the same month Nigerians reacted angrily to a poster with the inscription “GEJ is Coming Back”, done by one group known as the National Agenda for Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

The poster caused outbursts including a reaction from Tunde Ednut who asked if Nigeria is progressing or digressing. The other side of the argument based their argument on having Jonathan back because he is a ‘lesser evil’.

The update: Jonathan has not confirmed if he is contesting in 2023, neither has he spoken on the rumours. There are indications that an influential power bloc in the APC is positioning Jonathan to succeed Buhari.

A political associate of Jonathan, Dikivie Ikiogha, a PDP chieftain and one of the coordinators of “Southsouth Presidency 2023”, a bi-partisan group canvassing for a Southsouth presidency in 2023 said those seeking for Jonathan’s return to Aso Rock understand that he is best suited for the job.

“We visited him to sell our idea to him about what we stand for at the Southsouth Presidency 2023, our aims and objectives, our mission and that we are prepared to support a candidate from the Southsouth. We did not go there to persuade him; we were there to convince him on why the Southsouth should be given a chance to complete its tenure.”

He said Jonathan’s alleged bid to return to Aso Rock is still a matter of speculation. However, he said anyone who has good intentions for the country has the right to search for a good person to contest.

“Again, Jonathan has only one term left. After that, the country can be stable and united, so that the normal politics can flow. Otherwise, anywhere you go and pick somebody now, that wound is not healed. If it is not healed, anything that we put there is an explosion, it is pregnant and anything can come out,” Ikiogha said.

The opposition to the APC dream: A national leader of the APC, Ahmed Bola Tinubu is fully into the race. He is regarded as the leading contestant of the presidential contestant.

There are indications that fan favourite (for many strange reasons) Yemi Osinbajo may also contest in 2023, and like, Jonathan, has not declared any interest. He only has groups in splinters telling Nigerians that he will contest.

But is #GEJisComing on whichever party? Only Jonathan will answer that.